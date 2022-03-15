Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.