Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,877,000 after purchasing an additional 139,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 51.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

