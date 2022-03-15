Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $91.05 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Terra has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion and approximately $2.97 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $91.05 or 0.00234283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 769,042,642 coins and its circulating supply is 371,354,669 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

