Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

THLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 223,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,030. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

