The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

GGT stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

