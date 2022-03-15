The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $11.90 on Monday. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

