The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 19,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 288,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

