The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Boosted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.34 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

