The New America High Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $10.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares during the period. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

