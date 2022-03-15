The New America High Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $10.44.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
