The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.00. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after buying an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $29,661,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.