The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUGet Rating) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

WU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,019. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Western Union by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

