TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.27 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 466,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 820,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

