TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.27 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.