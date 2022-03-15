Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,441. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $691.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

