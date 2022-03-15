TheStreet Downgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to C+

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $163.10 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $452,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 426,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,526,000 after buying an additional 178,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

