THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.40 ($7.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($9.75) to GBX 700 ($9.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 440 ($5.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:THG traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 82.55 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,559. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

