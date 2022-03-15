Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON:THX opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.63. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £115.54 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

