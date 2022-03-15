TI Trust Inc. Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,088 shares of company stock worth $123,661,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.07.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

