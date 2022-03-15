TI Trust Inc. Invests $395,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,705 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average is $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

