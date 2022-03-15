TI Trust Inc. Invests $668,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

