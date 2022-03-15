TI Trust Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 300,892 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 187,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

