TI Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,288 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

