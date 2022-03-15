TI Trust Inc. Takes $574,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Altria Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

