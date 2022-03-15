Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

TLYS opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tilly’s by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

