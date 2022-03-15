TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 5,470,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

