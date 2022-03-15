TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 6,067 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10,283.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 0.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $2,448,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,513 shares of company stock worth $47,735,721. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

MRNA traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 368,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,778. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.87. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

