TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,826,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,525. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.