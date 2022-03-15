TimeScale Financial Inc. Grows Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $467.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $338.45 and a one year high of $478.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

