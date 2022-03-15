Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Tokuyama stock remained flat at $$6.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.12. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

