Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.06

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and traded as high as $91.72. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 300 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

