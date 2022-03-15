Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $61.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,758. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $43.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

