TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TransUnion by 79,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $8,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransUnion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 106,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in TransUnion by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

