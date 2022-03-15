Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Ronald Bisio Sells 2,660 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRMB traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

