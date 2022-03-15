Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Ronald Bisio Sells 2,660 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TRMB traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.
About Trimble (Get Rating)
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.