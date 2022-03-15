TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,874 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.