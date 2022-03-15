Truist Financial Comments on DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

DV opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 114.22.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $2,099,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 40,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

