Truist Financial Trims Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.86.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $64.77 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $181.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 259.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

