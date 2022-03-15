Truist Financial Trims Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.86.
NASDAQ GSHD opened at $64.77 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $181.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 259.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
