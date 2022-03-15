Truist Financial Weighs in on Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

KFY opened at $62.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

