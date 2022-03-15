TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

