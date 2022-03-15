Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tscan Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

