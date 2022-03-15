Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Get Tungsten alerts:

Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.