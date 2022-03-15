Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.
Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)
