Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tuniu in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 167,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.16. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

