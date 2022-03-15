Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

TPB stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $574.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

