Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.03

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 9126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

