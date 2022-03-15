Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 300 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,832,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUBI stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

