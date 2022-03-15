Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 7,200 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILAK stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

