Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $349,000 Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SouthState by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,035 shares of company stock valued at $350,026 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

