Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 76.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.