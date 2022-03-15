Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock valued at $132,616,293 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on TALO shares. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.