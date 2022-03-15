Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 74,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.