Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Finance Of America Companies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

NYSE FOA opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Finance Of America Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.