Two Sigma Investments LP Has $429,000 Stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,178 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SLDB stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

